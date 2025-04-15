Shed fire in Rutland neighbourhood doused

Photo: Contributed A shed burned in Rutland Monday night.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.

What appears to be a shed burned overnight in Rutland.

The fire burned at a home at the corner of Lomond and Dell roads.

The shed has been completely destroyed, with some damage sustained to the adjacent home.

The Kelowna Fire Department has been unable to comment on the fire so far.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

A fire lit up a Kelowna neighbourhood late Monday night.

The Dell Road fire was reported at around midnight and fire crews arrived on site shortly thereafter, according to witnesses.

Castanet has requested more information from the fire department.

More to come.