Helen’s Acres in Kelowna hoping for another bumper crop, hosts season opener

Photo: Helen's Acres Instagram Volunteers plant cabbage and Broccoli at Helen's Acres in Kelowna.

The organization that runs Helen’s Acres Community Farm in Kelowna is ready to launch what it hopes will be another record-breaking season.

Trinity Legacy Foundation will be hosting a special season opener at the farm on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, the working farm was able to donate nearly 100,000 pounds of produce to several community organizations, including the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Kelowna and Westside Women’s Shelter and the Salvation Army.

“Helen’s Acres Season Opener is an opportunity for Kelowna to come together to shine a spotlight on how working together, we can make a tremendous impact in addressing issues of food security,” said Trinity Legacy Foundation executive director, Scott Cochrane.

“By partnering together with like-minded community groups from across the Central Okanagan, we want to celebrate the launch of what we believe will be the greatest season ever at Helen’s Acres.”

The farm, located at 2424 Mayer Road has been growing fresh produce for distribution to those in need since 2016. It has managed to increase production every year by partnering with a network of community organizations.

This year, the goal is to surpass 2024’s total of 96,000 pounds of food by growing up to 120,000 pounds.

Several of the groups Trinity Legacy Foundation has been working with will be on hand for the season opener. The community is also invited to join in the celebration, which will feature activities for children, giveaways and prizes, and educational tours of the farm.

Find more information here about Helen’s Acres Spring Opener, including how to sponsor a plot of land.