Community group hosting federal election town hall in Kelowna

Photo: OCCA OCCA is hosting a federal town hall event this week

If you're looking for more information on the upcoming federal election, the OCCA Communities Association is hosting a vote pop-up event downtown.

The meeting and town hall event takes place Thursday, April 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Great Room of the Kelowna Downtown Library.

The event will bring together confirmed candidates from both Kelowna and Okanagan Lake West–Kelowna South ridings.

Participating candidates include Stephen Fuhr, representing the Liberal Party, Tracy Gray representing the Conservative Party and Trevor McAleese who is running for the New Democratic Party, all from the Kelowna riding.

The event is non-partisan and is free and open to the public, however the program will feature pre-submitted questions, which will be shared with candidates in advance, followed by a live question-and-answer session

to allow for direct voter engagement.

"While no registration is required to attend the event, we encourage individuals who wish to submit questions for the candidates or request special accommodations to RSVP by Tuesday, April 15, via the Question Submission Platform," says an email from the OCCA.

The OCCA Communities Association is a non-profit umbrella organization serving multicultural communities from Vernon to Peachland.