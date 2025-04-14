Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre to host New York City-based comedian Pedro Gonzalez

Photo: Creekside Theatre Colombian-raised New York City-based comedian Pedro Gonzalez will perform at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The first Latin American immigrant comedian to appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert is coming to the Central Okanagan.

In between shows from Los Angeles to Vancouver, including stops in Toronto and Montreal, Pedro Gonzalez will give a rare performance in the intimate setting of the 250-seat Creekside Theatre.

“We work hard to provide a range of live entertainment options for locals and visitors alike. From rock, country, blues, jazz, pop and fusion live music performances, to dance, theatrical productions, and comedy, the Creekside Theatre has hosted it all,” notes Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for Lake Country.

“We manage relationships with agents to be able to capitalize on performer travel schedules to bring acts to the Okanagan that might otherwise be inaccessible for local audiences. The opening act for this show will be Kelowna-based comedian, Jordan Strauss,” he adds.

Originally from Columbia, Gonzalez immigrated to the U.S., melding his experiences of making it in comedy as an immigrant with anecdotes about his in-laws. He is a staff writer on Freevee’s hit show Primo. He was also a finalist on Stand-Up NBC and New York Funniest.

“Pedro’s humour is insightful and universally appealing,” says Donn.

Tickets for the Wednesday, April 23rd show at the Creekside Theatre are $39 per person and are available here.