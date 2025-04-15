Bereaved mothers in Kelowna to release rose petals in remembrance

Photo: Butterfly Run Kelowna Butterfly Run Kelowna will host its 2nd Annual Bereaved Mother's Day Brunch and Rose Petal Release on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

A special tribute will take place a week ahead of Mother’s Day in Kelowna.

The organizers of the Butterfly Run are hosting a 2nd Annual Bereaved Mother’s Day Brunch and Rose Petal Release on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The event is in recognition of International Bereaved Mother’s Day.

The event is intended to honour and support families who have experienced infertility, pregnancy loss, infant loss or termination for medical reasons.

“While Mother’s Day is often associated with celebration, for many, it is a day filled with remembrance and quiet reflection. This brunch offers a safe, welcoming space for bereaved mothers to connect with one another, share their stories, and hold space for the little lives gone too soon.

"If it helps someone feel more comfortable, they’re welcome to bring a friend or support person,” says Kim Lockhart, director of The Butterfly Run Kelowna. “This isn’t just a brunch — it’s a space where mothers can be seen, heard, and supported. You don't have to go through this alone.”

Following the brunch, guests will be invited to write their baby’s name(s) on rose petals and then release them as a personal act of remembrance and reflection.

The Brunch and rose petal release will be held at Oak + Cru Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort on Sunday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It is fully funded by The Butterfly Run Kelowna, a non-profit organization committed to raising awareness and providing compassionate support to families who have experienced reproductive loss.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite here.