Pair of otters pose for nature photographer in Kelowna

A Kelowna nature photographer got more than she bargained for at Bertram Creek Regional Park this past weekend.

Angelique Sellars says she has lived in Kelowna for 30 years and she's been taking nature photos as a hobby for the past three but she's never seen a river otter in Okanagan Lake.

"They posed quite politely for me. And that was neat. I'd never seen otters and we've lived in Kelowna for, gosh, 30 years," says Sellars.

The pair of river otters were sitting on a floating dock, one had just come out of the water the other was sunning itself.

Sellars says she usually likes to take pictures of birds but decided against heading to Munson Pond and decided on Bertram Creek Regional Park instead. She was not disappointed.

"The one was swimming in the water and then it jumped up onto the platform and... they were definitely posing."

Despite their name, river otters are often found in lakes and other bodies of water all across Canada, including Okanagan Lake. Local conservation officers and residents have documented sightings of otters in the lake, which can sometimes be seen playing on wharves or feeding on fish on floating docks like these two were.

Ally Benedet was also lucky enough to recently spot a pair of otters near the Löyly Floating Sauna in downtown Kelowna.

"One swam right up beside the sauna. Totally unexpected and kind of amazing. Just thought it was worth sharing in case others have seen them around too," she said in a message to Castanet.

River otters have a distinctive appearance with a long, pointed tail and a streamlined body, which helps them move easily through the water.

