Nook Cafe takes over former 350 Bakehouse space on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue

Cindy White

A new breakfast and lunch spot is now open on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

The Nook Café + Bar has taken over the former 350 Bakehouse space at 567 Bernard Ave. It’s the second location for local couple Rajpreet and Simran Oberoi, who also run Cozy Nook on Main Street in West Kelowna.

“Back in June, we did the West Kelowna location and we got very good feedback on the location. Lots of people travelled from Lake Country and Kelowna to the West Kelowna location and they were encouraging us, like, we need something like this in Kelowna,” said Rajpreet Oberai who is a Red Seal chef with past experience at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort and Fairmont Hotels and Resorts.

The menu at the Nook includes everything from avocado toast to eggs benedict and breakfast. Oberai says they serve farm fresh, organic eggs and try to source as much as possible from local producers.

The couple held the grand opening of the Kelowna location on Sunday.

“It was steady and smooth,” said Simran Oberai. “They were walking in, they were checking out the restaurant, they were checking the menu out and people nearby, they stopped by, they had a look at the interiors of the restaurant.

“They loved it,” she adds.

The interior has been renovated to install cozy banquets along the walls, which are covered in original paintings by artists from across the region. Simran says they will be featuring different artists regularly.

While the couple looks forward to a busy summer of tourism downtown, that’s not their main focus. Rajpreet says about 70 per cent of their guests at the West Kelowna diner are local and they’re hoping for a similar reception in Kelowna.

“Lots of local families come over. They have coming over from out of town and they bring them. So, mostly it’s a majority local people,” he notes.

The Nook Café + Bar is the latest tenant at The District shopping centre, which has seen quite a bit of turnover in recent months.

Josh Coletti with MKK Property Corp. says Game Day Men’s Health and a second Kelowna location of Chang Thai Massage will be opening soon. He adds that an announcement will likely be made next month about a new tenant for the former Fossellos space next to the main Bernard Ave. entrance of The District.

350 Bakehouse made the decision last year to move out of downtown. It’s set to open at a new address at 1892 Spall Road sometime this month.