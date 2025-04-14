Power back on to most customers after car crash in the Oyama area

Photo: BC Hydro B.C. Hydro said 10 customers near Pelmewash Parkway and Old Mission Road were still without power as of 3:03 p.m. Monday, April 14.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

Power has been restored to all but 10 customers in the Oyama area of Lake Country.

BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident.

The remaining affected customers are in the vicinity of Pelmewash Parkway and Old Mission Road. BC Hydro says it could be overnight before their power is fully restored.

ORIGINAL 2:15 p.m.

The power is out for more than 1,700 homes in Oyama and the surrounding area.

BC Hydro reports electricity was lost at 1:57 p.m., with a crew already assigned to the incident.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.

There is no estimated time of restoration.