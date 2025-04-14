Kelowna speeders to be sent letters asking them to slow down

Photo: RCMP The Kelowna RCMP's Speed Watch program resumes this week.

Volunteers are hitting the streets of the Central Okanagan, reminding drivers to slow down.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Speed Watch program is a partnership with ICBC that uses portable radar equipment and an electronic digital board to capture driver’s speeds.

If a vehicle is caught travelling 20 km/hr or more over the posted speed limit, a letter is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

The data collected from the program is also analyzed and used by the Kelowna RCMP to help determine future areas of speed-related enforcement.

“Speeding is the top contributing factor to car crash fatalities in B.C.,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“The faster you go, the longer it takes to stop and the more dangerous a crash can be. Slow down and obey the posted speed limit signs.”

The RCMP says research has shown that over 70% of drivers travelling more than 10 km/h over the speed limit slow down when they see a speed reader board.