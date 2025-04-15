Okanagan could see largest cherry crop in years, if weather holds

Photo: Casey Richardson This year's cherry crop is looking great so far.

Okanagan cherry farmers are feeling optimistic about this year's cherry crop.

"Much improved from the last few years," said Sukhpaul Bal, president of the BC Cherry Association, who noting that farmers managed to come out of winter "unscathed this year."

Bal says aside from one cold spell this winter, they managed to avoid serious crop damage.

The industry suffered a major blow last season when an extreme cold snap in January devastated not just cherries but almost all of the soft fruits in the valley.

Cherry farmers are just starting to see their buds blooming and signs are good.

"We're starting with a really sizable crop, so that's all we can ask for right now," Bal said. "We do need to get through a bloom and see what sets on the trees."

Bal says there have been many cherry orchards planted over the past decade that should now be ready to produce. "I anticipate the largest crop we've seen due to those factors."

Bal also feels the business climate may be favourable this season, with a 'buy Canadian' push on amid the U.S. trade war with China that could help B.C. cherry producers.

"I think it's a huge opportunity for us," Bal said explaining Washington state sells large volumes of cherries to Eastern Canada and China.

"We just have to engage and do more business together. This could give us some inroads into markets in Canada where we don't usually have the dominant presence," said Bal.

Cherry farmers are hoping for some warmer temperatures to help buds blossom and bees to start pollinating.

"Bees are happy to fly above 15°C. If it's really chilly the bees hunker down and don't get out as active. That's what we're looking for,."

Bal says he still gets nightmares when he remembers the heat dome of 2021, which caused temperatures to soar above 40°C in many areas.

"(The weather) it's the biggest component of our operation and it's out of our control. As of late, it's been to the extremes," he said.

"The closer you get to harvest and the damage happens, the bigger the loss is because you've spent all that money and labour, you're supposed to start bringing in some income."

Producers in the South Okanagan will begin harvesting cherries in the first half of June but the majority of the crop in the Kelowna area and the North Okanagan won't start being harvested until the first week of July, with late varieties coming in August.

"So far, it's setting up pretty good. We've been waiting for this opportunity," Bal said.

"I would say we're probably looking at record sales in Canada like many commodity groups are."

But Bal doesn't want to count his cherries before they are sold.

"We only know when we've picked the cherries, packed them in a box and got paid for them."

Cindy White