Sun FM returns to Kelowna airwaves as part of B.C. radio landscape shakeup

Photo: Unsplash

Sun FM will be returning to Kelowna's airwaves as a part of a shakeup of the B.C. Interior's radio landscape.

Vista Radio has completed the acquisition of 21 stations formerly owned by Bell Media in B.C., becoming the second-largest commercial radio broadcaster in the country.

99.9 FM Virgin Radio in Kelowna is now Sun FM, a brand with big history in the Okanagan.

"The voices and local Kelowna talent remain plus some new local surprises for the Valley are coming soon," said Vista Radio in a news release.

New brand Go FM will launch in Kelowna on 101.5 FM, in Penticton on 97.1 FM and in Fort St. John at 98.5 FM, all stations that were previously under Bell's 'MOVE' brand.

Kelowna’s AM 1150, a news-talk station, will remain unchanged.

"The familiar talent the Okanagan has relied on will remain, but they’re now combined with Vista Radio’s commitment to local service and strong ties to the community," said the company.

Summit Radio will feature classic hits from the 1970s to the 2000s and will be heard in Penticton on 800 AM, Osoyoos 1240 AM, Summerland 98.5 FM, Nelson 106.9 FM, Trail 95.7 FM, Revelstoke 106.1 FM, Golden 106.3 FM, Salmon Arm 91.5 FM, Terrace 590 AM and Fort Nelson 102.3 FM.

The stations previously carried 'Bounce' branding.

Vernon's 105.7 FM, previously 'Pure Country,' with stick with the format under the brand of 'The Ranch.' Creek at 890 AM will carry the same brand.

The River 103.1 FM is launching in Terrace, also under a country-music format.

Prince Rupert's 99.1 FM has been rebranded as Coast FM, an existing Vista Radio brand.

And in Fort St. John, rock music returns to the city with the launch of 101.5 FM the Goat.

"Vista Radio is proud to have taken this challenge on and reinvigorate an important service to so many communities," said the company.

"We are also very proud to bring the very talented people of these incredible stations with us to become part of the new Vista Radio."

Vista Radio now operates 72 radio stations broadcasting across B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and the Northwest Territories.