Short-term rental hosts anxiously waiting for registration applications to be approved by May 1 deadline 

Photo: Pixabay stock photo

Some short-term rental owners are getting anxious as the clock ticks down to a B.C. government deadline to register their units.

As of May 1, 2025, platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo must stop listing any short-term rentals that do not have a valid registration number and prevent any new bookings. However, some people who went through the lengthy and detailed process to fill out the government’s applications still had not received those numbers as of late last week.

Karen Belland operates a short-term rental in Nelson and represents a group of STR owners who have formed a Facebook group to support each other through the process.

She says people are getting anxious because they’re seeing notices on platforms warning them that the deadline is fast approaching.

“Hosts are saying, Ok, I’m getting these notices constantly and it says right on our listing that you need to add your registration number. So, they see it constantly and it’s creating the unknown and it just feels very rushed, I guess, and forced on us as hosts” Belland explained.

She thinks the government should extend the deadline until after the busy summer season. That does not appear likely to happen. Instead, some hosts say they were issued temporary registration numbers.

Two STR hosts in Kelowna who applied on February 25, said they received emails late on Friday that they were provisionally approved. The notice came not long after Castanet asked the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs for an update on the new requirements.

“We are on track to process all applications in advance of the May 1 deadline and have no plans to delay that date. All hosts who have existing applications in the system can expect to have those applications processed by the end of next week,” said the ministry in an emailed statement issued on Friday.

“We know some people are experiencing challenges registering their short-term rental listings, and appreciate their patience as we complete this work,” added the ministry.

The government says over 18,000 hosts have submitted applications in just over two months, adding that, “The system is working and helping to create more homes for people living and working in B.C.”

A note posted on the registration website last week said hosts with their applications in the system could expect to have those applications processed by this week.

Belland says that kind of communication would have been helpful weeks ago.

“It says that it will be processed. It doesn’t mean that they’re going to be accepted. Part of the problem is they could be rejected and then how does that process go? What does that look like if they’re being rejected,” asks Belland.

She says hosts don’t want to be left in the situation of cancelling reservations at the last minute. That could ruin their guests’ vacations.

“And how does that look for B.C. as a tourism destination?

“It’s really unfortunate and devastating for people who have booked places to have to scramble and find something else or cancel their trips entirely,” said Belland.

The ministry says hosts are encouraged to refer to their dashboards or email for updates regarding the status of their applications. People who need help with their applications can:

Call Service BC at 1-833-828-2240

Email: [email protected]

Visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/short-term-rentals/registry for tech support and application guidance

Visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/housing-and-tenancy/tools-for-government/short-term-rentals/str_registry_faqs.pdffor further information

Beginning June 1, 2025, platforms must stop listing any short-term rentals that do not have a valid registration number, prevent any new bookings, and cancel any existing bookings.