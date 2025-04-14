Sunny week ahead, highs above 20 C on Friday

Cindy White

Get the shorts, shades and sunscreen ready. We’re in for some brilliant weather as we head towards the Easter long weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Monday, with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, but after that, it’s expected to clear out and warm up.

“So, Wednesday to Friday we are looking at mainly sunny and clear and dry conditions,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li.

She says daytime highs will be in the mid-teens from Monday through Thursday across the Okanagan.

“On Friday, the ridge of high pressure will strengthen,” said Li. “So, that will give us even warmer temperatures on Friday. So, the daytime high will reach low to possibly mid-20s C."

Overnight lows will fluctuate from near 6 C on Monday to close to zero mid-week. Li says gardeners should be prepared for the risk of frost.

On Saturday, clouds are expected to roll in with showers possible for the latter part of the long weekend.

Remember to send your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.