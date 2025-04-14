Residents of Kelowna neighbourhood fed up with fires at abandoned properties

Cindy White

Six weeks ago an abandoned house went up in flames along Dougall Road S.

Since then, there have been more fires at a group of abandoned homes and outbuildings on the east side of Dougall R. between Gray Road and Valleyview Road. Neighbours who live nearby are at their wit’s end.

Castanet spoke to Sandi Bolk in February about her frustration over ongoing fire and drug activity. She is upset little has been done to address her concerns since then, even after the house fire in early March.

“I’ve had to deal with four fires in the past two months,” said Bolk.

She says the neighbourhood used to have a family vibe but since a social services office moved in at the corner of Dougall Rd. and Highway 33, the problems on her street have escalated.

“I need to do something. I need to do something to protect the neighbourhood, to protect the families, just to get it back to the way it was.

“I know it will never be the way it was but we’d like that family feel. And ever since that social services building is there, I see something every morning,” she pointed out.

Bolk is not alone. Two fellow residents spoke to Castanet about their repeated attempts to get the area cleaned up.

“We were told when the first place - and it’s finally been demolished - when they were taking it down, we were told that the other two houses were slated for demolition that following Friday. So, that would have been a week and that has been five weeks ago,” noted Jayme Bush.

“So, nobody has any answers for us at all,” she said.

They are worried sparks could jump from the derelict buildings to someone’s home, putting their families in danger. Another woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says she has reported fire risks in the area for years.

“I’ve called on the one that is burnt many times because the grass was so tall and I was worried. I’ve seen people in there. There’s going to be a fire,” said the Rutland resident.

“And then there’s propane tanks and they’re all in there and I’m watching them do drugs,” she added. “It’s not just that they have no homes. This has been going on (and) I have phoned, and phoned and phoned.”

They want city officials to force the property owners to tear down the abandoned buildings, clean up the site, and hopefully build something that enhances not detracts from the neighbourhood.