Fire crews respond to bathroom fire at downtown Kelowna's Subcity Donair

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Fire crews attend the Subcity Donair on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue Sunday.

UPDATE: 1:43 p.m.

Bernard Avenue has been reopened after fire crews briefly closed it between Pandosy and Ellis streets Sunday afternoon to extinguish a small fire in the bathroom of Subcity Donair.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Fire crews have temporally closed a section of Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna Sunday afternoon while they respond to a small fire in a restaurant's bathroom.

Crews responded to Subcity Donair just before 1 p.m. after a fire was reportedly started in the restaurant's bathroom. It's not clear what started the fire.

Three Kelowna Fire Department trucks attended the scene, closing Bernard Avenue between Pandosy and Ellis streets.

It appears that the firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the small fire, and they're now venting the restaurant with fans.