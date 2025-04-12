Kelowna woman says blowtorch used in attempted vehicle break-in

Photo: Deanna Kristensen

A Kelowna woman is raising concerns about a disturbing break-in attempt after discovering damage to her vehicle in the Glenmore area Thursday night.

Deanna Kristensen says she found her driver-side window "melted and cracked" when she was heading to work the next morning. The incident occurred just off Clement Road.

"I was heading to work, and my immediate response was baffled as to what it was. I saw prints on the side of the vehicle," she said.

"When I took it to the glass shop, they said someone tried to use a blowtorch or a pipe. We live on a pretty residential street. I wasn't really surprised. It is very disturbing."

She says a glass repair technician confirmed the window damage likely came from a torch, and others online shared similar stories.

"The glass shop said people do this at night because it's a lot quieter," she added. "Other people on social media said they have had the same thing happen to them."

Kristensen says her security cameras didn't catch the incident but hopes any future activity will be recorded.

"Hopefully, we will get footage if it occurs again," she said.

RCMP were contacted, but Kristensen says without video evidence, there wasn’t much police could do.