Kelowna family asks for help in fight against scoliosis

Photo: GoFundMe Amanda Conn

A Kelowna mother is reaching out to the community for help as her daughter, Amanda Conn, 37, battles severe scoliosis, degenerative bone disease, and chronic pain.

Diagnosed at age 12, Conn has endured 13 back surgeries and spent nearly a year at Vancouver Children’s Hospital, including the removal of steel rods from her spine due to a life-threatening infection.

"I had to learn how to walk again and to this day I suffer from constant pain all over my body," Conn said.

"After years of doctor visits and tests, we were told nothing more could be done. I could not accept that there was no help," said Amanda's mom, Candy Hamilton.

Determined to find support, the family connected with a Kelowna chiropractor who offered to help — emotionally, physically, and even financially.

Conn has been attending weekly sessions for over a year, but now she needs a custom spinal brace to prevent further damage to her spine and protect her organs.

“This brace will help her lead a more active and healthy life,” Hamilton said. “Doing nothing would eventually be fatal.”

Amanda, who is also a mother to a 16-year-old son, says the brace offers hope.

Conn has not been able to work for several years.

“I can’t describe what getting this brace will mean for me,” she said. “It would mean less pain, more strength, and more time with my son.”

The cost of the brace is beyond the family’s financial means, and they are now hoping the community can step in with support.

“It will help take a lot of the pain away. If she doesn't continue this and treat it, it will eventually crush her organs,” Hamilton added.

If you'd like to help, donations can be made on the family's GoFundMe account.