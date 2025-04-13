Kelowna photographer reminisces about iconic bar through thousands of photos

Photo: Shane Collins Kelowna's The Wild! play a raucous show at Doc Willoughby's, as captured by Shane Collins.

A Kelowna photographer recently took a walk down memory lane, revisiting photos he took at dozens of concerts at the old Doc Willoughby's Pub.

Shane Collins was the house photographer at Doc's from 2018 to 2020, snapping photos at an estimated 50 shows over the few years before the COVID-19 pandemic brought live music to a grinding halt.

After 22 years, the iconic pub was sold to the Nixon Hospitality Group in 2021 and it was soon transformed into Bernie's Supper Club & Cinema, bringing an end to an era.

Collins recently sat down with his friend Ryan Tebbut of Edge Digital Media to shoot a mini documentary about his time spent at Doc's, and a selection of his photos are now on display at Kettle River Brewing.

“I feel like it was time to do something with the photos and we are living in a kind of crazy world right now and looking back on that time and era is kind of a feel-good moment,” Collins said.

“It was a moment to look back on that time and reminisce; it feels good to go through those pictures.”

Collins is still a photographer today, shooting local events around town, but he says he learned how to shoot concerts in the low-light and little space that Doc Willoughby's provided.

“It was a matter of getting into the shows and getting a few beers for free, it wasn't about money or anything like that, it was just about being a part of the music scene,” Collins said.

“There was nobody else going in with a camera to photograph the shows going down and there were some really big shows that were happening at that time.”

In the documentary, Collins talks about two particular Doc's shows that stand out to him – Kelowna's The Wild! and Toronto's Cancer Bats. Both shows were particularly rowdy, even by Doc's standards, and Collins actually injured his knee at the Cancer Bats show when a speaker fell on him.

“It still gets sore from time to time, especially when the Cancer Bats come on,” he said with a laugh.

Looking back on his photos, Collins says Kelowna lost more than just a pub when Doc's closed its doors for good.

“There are some really great venues around town like Red Bird and Revelry, and people have a great time, but there was something about that low-lit, old, rustic bar and the shows that happened there and the way people were with one another in that place,” he said.

"I really feel like it's something of the past now. It's hard to explain and put into words but if you used to go to Doc Willoughby's I think you know exactly what I mean.

“It was part of the culture of Kelowna at that time. You had Sapphire, you had The Habitat, and people would make their rounds going from place to place ... Doc's was the guiding star and when it was diminished, that era kind of died too I think. It's very much a symbol of that time.”

Those interested in finding themselves in one of Collins' photos can head down to Kettle River Brewing, where a number of his photos are on display and available to purchase. Or Collins says people can also reach out to him directly at [email protected].