Aviation support business Bristow Instruments opens shop in Kelowna

Photo: Bristow Instruments

An Edmonton-based company that does tool and aircraft instrument repair has set up a permanent shop in Kelowna.

Bristow Instruments opened its new location at 100-2092 Enterprise Way, and it is able to provide calibration and repair services for torque wrenches, pressure gauges, scales, precision tools and crimpers. It will also offer mobile non-destructive testing through its sister company, Vision Inspection Services Canada, or Vi-Scan.

“We recognize the growing need for high-quality calibration services in Kelowna and are proud to offer a local solution,” Bristow associate director of business development Shaun Jones said in a press release. “This new facility strengthens our ability to serve businesses with efficiency and expertise.”

Vi-Scan’s headquarters is at Calgary International Airport, and its parent company, Maverick Aviation Group, noticed a need for additional non-destructive testing in Western Canada. It expects to have its new Kelowna facility set up this summer for liquid penetrant, ultrasonic, eddy current, radiographic and magnetic particle inspection testing.

“The need for non-destructive testing in the Okanagan is growing as more businesses seek local, high-quality inspection services to meet aviation safety standards,” Jones said. “By combining Bristow’s expertise with Vi-Scan’s industry-leading NDT capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality inspection and calibration services that keep aircraft operating safely and efficiently.”