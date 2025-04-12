Tacos & Tequila event returns for another year to Kelowna later this month

Photo: Contributed

Love tacos and tequila? If so, the perfect event is coming up later this month.

Tacos & Tequila returns to the Okanagan on Saturday, April 26, at Metro Hub in downtown Kelowna. Tickets to the event are good for food from Broken Anchor Catering and all tequila cocktails. DJ Invizible will provide the tunes.

“Tacos & Tequila is all about bringing people together to celebrate the incredible food and drink culture we have in the Okanagan,” Impact Events owner Christina Ferreira said in a press release. “We want guests to come hungry, come thirsty, and most importantly—come ready for an unforgettable night of fun.”

The tequila cocktails will come from The Bar Travelling Man, The Rico Room, Central, Sip n’ Celebrate, Derrick’s Steakhouse, Casa de Frida, Tequila Herradura, The Happy Hour Event Co and Two Brothers Mexican Restaurant. Attendees will get the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award, naming their favourite cocktail of the night.

Tickets for the event can be found here.