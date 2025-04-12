Downtown Kelowna Association puts out annual call for directors

Photo: Contributed

Downtown Kelowna Association has put out the call for board of director nominations.

Nominees must be a property owner or tenant of a light industry or business within the downtown Kelowna boundary, which is primarily, but not limited to, the areas north of Harvey Avenue, west of Richter Street and south of Clement Avenue.

Nominees will agree to serve a two-year term, attend monthly meetings from 5-7 p.m. and have an active interest in downtown Kelowna.

The nomination deadline is Monday, April 21, at 4 p.m. Forms can be picked up at the DKA office or downloaded here.

The new board will be unveiled at the DKA’s annual general meeting on June 4.