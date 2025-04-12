Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces annual Top 40 list of community leaders

Photo: LinkedIn/Facebook (L to R): Three of this year's Top 40 Over 40 are Suzanne Degner, Saul Gomez and Nicole Richard.

Kelowna’s best and brightest over the age of 40 have been revealed.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce held a ceremony on Thursday to reveal this year’s Top 40 Over 40 class. There were more than 100 nominees, and an independent panel reviewed all the nominations and chose the top 40.

The chamber annually honours the best and brightest in business and non-profits, alternating each year between those who are over 40 and those who are under 40.

“This is an important event for the chamber,” chamber board chairman Derek Gratz said in a press release. “Recognizing the community’s outstanding business leaders and leaders of our not-for-profit sector is one way of helping mentor dynamic growth in Kelowna and in the Okanagan.”

The Top 40 Over 40 class includes:

• Sharon Bond, Kekuli Cafe Properties Inc.

• Kris Stewart, Advanced Care Group

• Ashley Ramsay

• Gary Parmar, MNP LLP

• Pamela Pearson, Sentes Automotive

• Karen Mason, Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research (SOAR)

• Renxian Tan, Haowen Homes Ltd

• Anita Sanan, Entheomed

• Sherrone Blake Lobban, MARKIBLAK Group Inc.

• Alison Ruks, Connect Counselling and Therapy Society

• Nicole Richard, Wax Pencil Imagery

• Joshua Desnoyers, Kelowna Art Gallery

• Anita Parker, Wisdom Wealth Well-being

• Parmjeet Singh Seghal, Canco

• Rebecca Aitken, Rebecca Aitken Real Estate/Royal LePage Kelowna

• Christina Camilleri, Healthy Essentials Clinic Inc.

• Tascheleia Marangoni, Central Okanagan Performing Arts Festival

• Rachel Clarida, Hatch Interior Design Inc.

• Jack Gordon, Care Dental

• Suzanne Degner, Love It Dental

• Lance Macdonald, Queensbury Securities

• Debbie da Silva, KPMG LLP

• Caro van Eijsden, Energyplex – FEC

• Myrna Stark Leader, Myrna Stark Leader Writing and Communications

• Josh Stilborn, The Recovery Spa

• Alexandra Little, The Art Of Fine Catering

• Lee Levering, Venture Commercial

• Brennen Giroux, Crowe Mackay

• Eric Ledding, Pushor Mitchell LLP

• Kristie Nyrose, KAN Recruitment

• Dan Benoit, Wiener’s Plumbing and Drain Cleaning

• Todd Chapman, CMIT Solutions Kelowna-Okanagan

• Shannon Johnston, Pickadilly’s Event Styling

• Saul Gomez, Latin Voices Society

• Suman Chakraborty, Berry Architecture.ca

• Chris Bingham, Cyan Bold Design

• Mark Burleigh, Northside Industries Inc.

• Scott Millard, Millard Wealth Management

• Kyla Ashman, Okanagan College

• Kyle Nixon, Nixon Hospitality