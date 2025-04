Photo: Facebook Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson

A Kelowna man who was behind what police described as “one of the most significant” fentanyl/carfentanil exportation enterprises in Canada has been granted full parole less than five years into his 11-year sentence.

James Nelson, now 42 years old, and his common-law partner Cassie Bonthoux ran the downtown Kelowna clothing store Duke and Duchess Apparel from 2013 to 2016. But in addition to selling “Dope”-branded hats and “Cocaine & Caviar”-branded jackets, Nelson was shipping packages of fentanyl and the even more potent opioid carfentanil around the world over a period of two years.

In July of 2020, Nelson was handed an 11-year jail sentence. He served about three years and three months behind bars before he was released on day parole in October 2023.

He has spent the past year and a half living in a halfway home in an undisclosed location, but he was granted full parole last month and will now serve out the rest of his sentence in his own home. Offenders are generally eligible to apply for full parole after serving one-third of their sentence.

In a recent decision, the Parole Board of Canada noted Nelson recently purchased a condo and plans to live there, although the location of the condo was not disclosed.

The Parole Board said Nelson was funding his own opioid addiction through his drug trafficking, but he also “enjoyed a comfortable/high-end lifestyle” and made “enormous profits” as a mid- to high-level trafficker.

Nelson has now stopped using substances, completing a residential substance abuse program upon his release on day parole. The board says Nelson's release on day parole has been “generally without issue,” as he's worked full time for more than a year and he's been able to co-parent his son with his ex-partner, Bonthoux.

The couple's son was with Nelson when he was arrested back in August 2017. The pair lost custody of the child and he was placed in the care of Nelson's parents.

Facilitating reintegration

The Parole Board ultimately concluded that granting Nelson full parole will benefit society as a whole.

“The Board finds that in light of your progress and stability over the course of the past year and a half, the viable plan for full parole, and the progress you have made since your day parole was granted, is sufficient for the Board to conclude that you will not present an undue risk to society on a full parole release," the decision states.

"The Board finds that full parole will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen.”

He'll be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs, while also providing his parole supervisor access to his financial information and to all of his electronic devices upon request.

“You carried out your offending online on the ‘dark web' and you have an established network of criminal associates/customers around the world,” the Parole Board noted. “Given that your offending was solely based on online contact with customers, your access to the Internet and technology must be limited and very closely monitored.”

'Most significant' fentanyl busts

Nelson and Bonthoux were arrested in August 2017, following a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking network on the dark web. A Calgary police officer had stumbled upon an advertisement for fentanyl and carfentanil, leading to several police purchases from the seller.

At some point in the investigation, Calgary Police were notified by the American Internal Revenue Service that the seller was likely a James Nelson who lived on Loseth Drive in Kelowna. The IRS had learned this intel through a separate investigation.

As a result, the Kelowna RCMP began surveilling both Nelson and Bonthoux, witnessing them mailing a number of packages to places like Texas, California, Ontario, Cyprus and Australia.

On Aug. 10, 2017, police arrested Bonthoux at the Duke & Duchess store while Nelson was arrested while he was mailing several packages containing various amounts of fentanyl and carfentanil.

When police searched the couple's home, officers found 102.9 grams of the extremely potent carentanil, along with paraphernalia and messages about shipping drugs worldwide.

At the time, police called the operation “one of the most significant and perhaps the most sophisticated fentanyl/carfentanil trafficking and exportation enterprises that has been uncovered in Canada to date.”

While both Nelson and Bonthoux were charged with 14 criminal charges each, Nelson struck a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty in April 2020 to trafficking 1.52 grams of fentanyl and possession of 102.9 grams of carfentanil for the purpose of trafficking. As part of the deal, the Crown dropped all charges against Bonthoux.