Central Okanagan School District anticipates $5.2M budget shortfall

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools

The Central Okanagan School District expects to face a large budget shortfall for the 2025-2026 school year.

In his final budget report before his retirement, school district Supt. Kevin Kaardal says the district is facing an anticipated budget shortfall of more than $5 million.

In his report for Wednesday’s finance and planning committee meeting, Kaardal says the 1.12 per cent child care operating grant announced by the Ministry of Education will not offset budget pressures for the next school year.

Kaardal says one per cent of that increase is already committed to contractually negotiated increases for staff and is not available for the operating budget.

“Conservative student growth will offset some of the ongoing budget pressures the district will face next year,” writes Kaardal.

“However, the per pupil operating rate increases will not fully cover the district’s inflationary costs or increased needs for next year, and the district anticipates a net $5.2 million budget shortfall for the 2025-2026 annual budget bylaw.”

Kaardal says per-pupil child care increases provided by the province over the last five years have not come close to keeping up with inflation.

He says the accumulated five-year inflation rate is 17.70 per cent, and while per pupil increases have amounted to 18.16 per cent over that time, negotiated increases for teachers and support staff have left just 3.16 per cent to address the inflation rate.

“As a result, the district continues to reduce operating budgets to pay for cost escalators created by year-over-year compounding inflationary cost pressures.

“Due to the significant funding shortfall expected next year, it is anticipated that services for the upcoming school year may be reduced to balance the budget.

“As a result the district will need to continue to efficiently staff schools while addressing growth, capacity challenges and inflationary costs.”

The report shows portable classroom costs continue to weigh on the books. The district is currently at 112% capacity utilization district-wide and those temporary classrooms are paid for with the operating budget.

The cost of teacher and support staff illness also continues to exceed annual budget allocations. The Employer Standards Act requires the district provide five paid sick days for teachers teaching on call and casual CUPE staff. This is unfunded and adds a budget pressure of approximately $200,000 per year.

“While options are considered to achieve a balanced budget in a difficult fiscal scenario, the district will continue to prioritize safe and engaging learning environments for students and provide classroom support that addresses the increasing complexity and diversity of our learners.”