Two of five youth accused in Kelowna swarming attack plead guilty

Photo: File photo

Two of the five young people facing criminal charges for a swarming attack on 13-year-old girl at Kelowna's Gyro Beach last September have pleaded guilty.

The vicious attack occurred on the evening of Sept. 27 and video of the incident quickly circulated through social media.

The video showed the young girl being thrown to the ground and beaten up, while a large group watched and cheered. At one point in the video, the girl appears to be kicked in the face and knocked unconscious, while others throw dirt on her.

A few day after the attack occurred, the Kelowna RCMP held a press conference to announce that five youth had been arrested, and assault charges were laid about two months later.

Friday afternoon, one of the five accused entered a guilty plea to assault in Kelowna court. This comes after another of the accused also pleaded guilty to assault back in January.

The other three continue to make their way through the justice system.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the identification of any youth who've been criminally charged.

Following the attack, the victim's parents told Castanet she suffered bruised ribs and a concussion in the attack and was treated at Kelowna General Hospital.