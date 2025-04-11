Kelowna's historic Leckie House goes up for sale

One of Kelowna’s most historic homes is up for sale.

The Leckie House at 781 Bernard Avenue has been listed for $1.675M.

“The Leckie House is a masterfully restored Queen Anne estate, rich in history and architectural detail, paired with a bespoke 2007 carriage home and three-car garage,” says a REW listing by Sarah Johnston.

The home was built in 1906 and has been on the City of Kelowna’s heritage registry since 1995, recognized as an example of the first generation of urban homes in the city.

When it was built, upper Bernard Avenue had just been subdivided as a residential area for the community's more affluent citizens.

“The design and scale of the house reflect the strong economy of Kelowna at the time,” says the heritage listing.

The home was first occupied by David and Date Leckie.

David Leckie was a hardware merchant who served several terms on city council, contributed to the first hospital and aquatic centre, and was involved as well in the cannery business. Both he and his wife were prominent in Knox Presbyterian Church, says the heritage listing.

In the 1930s the house was the residence of George A. Barrat, a member of the BC Fruit Board and secretary of BC Tree Fruits Ltd.

“The association with both Leckie and Barrat is important because both were involved in the fruit industry, a key economic sector in Kelowna throughout the twentieth century,” says the heritage listing.

The home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two family rooms, an office and a wine cellar.

