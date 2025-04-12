Tea house offers Kelowna its first urban zen space

Photo: Kathy Michaels From type of tea leaves and coffee beans to the furniture, location and services, everything is steeped in a purposeful way of life that points to focus and quality above all else.

Every detail at Komorebi Cafe and Healing Art Studio has been carefully considered.

From type of tea leaves and coffee beans to the furniture and services everything is steeped in a purposeful way of life that points to focus and quality above all else.

That’s just how Luna Taniguchi envisioned it.

“We’re striving to be an urban zen space,” Taniguchi said.

Taniguchi opened the tea house on Cawston Avenue just a month ago and already she’s become a part of her neighbours’ routines.

During a moment of quiet on Friday afternoon, she proudly pointed out she’s learned the names of the people who step through her doors, and that ensuring they have the type of experience that makes their day a bit better is a passion.

In return, they’ve kept her busy at what she points out is, Kelowna’s first Japanese Cafe experience.

Taniguchi, a former first class stewardess, is from Japan, though she lived in Dubai and Toronto before finding her way to Kelowna.

Mountains, lakes and other natural offerings are what lured her to the valley, but in the three years since she made this her home and the month that she’s been in business, she’s found so much more.

“I feel like there are a lot of more authentic, cultural cuisine restaurants and cafes opening up,” Tamiguchi said.

“Considering the size of town, I think Kelowna is becoming quite multicultural, which is great.”

She also said she’s learned the “people of Kelowna are very open to trying new things.”

And although there are several Japanese restaurants in the city, there’s never been the type of place where her homeland’s desserts and drinks are the focus.

“I think people appreciate these specialty shops,” she said, adding the neighbourhood she’s in is particularly game for something new.

With numerous condo buildings popping up in recent years, and the university under construction nearby, Tamiguchi is already seeing a younger generation of Kelowna resident streaming through her doors, keep on trying new things and something more specialized.

She’s also seeing that in the other side of the business.

By day she runs a tea shop, in the evening, the space converts into a community gathering spot for everything from yoga to tea ceremonies.

She’s already hosted a Kasugai Sister City event, though so much more potential is on the horizon.