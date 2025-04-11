Rock the Lake reveals second wave of lineup, Canadian focus

Photo: GSL Group Rock the Lake announced the second wave of performers Friday.

More bands have been announced for Kelowna's Rock the Lake festival.

Canadian rock mainstays Matthew Good and His Band, Dear Rouge, and Crash Test Dummies will perform at the festival scheduled for July 11 to 13 at Kelowna's Prospera Place parking lot.

Simple Plan, The Sheepdogs, Sam Roberts Band, and Down With Webster will also be taking the stage, as announced earlier.

Unique to 2025, all signed artists are Canadian, including two local Kelowna bands: Lucky Monkey and CrushXO, organizers of the event said in a Friday media release.

“The response to our first artist announcement has been fantastic, and we’re excited to maintain this momentum with the second wave,” said Marlon Weidlich, senior director of event operations at GSL Group.

“Incorporating the unique sounds of a Canadian heavy hitter like Matthew Good, along with the talents of Dear Rouge and Crash Test Dummies, gives us confidence that we’re delivering a more diverse and inclusive, yet still authentically Canadian, rock festival experience for our fans.”

VIP Festival Passes were released for purchase in April. Fans can enhance their RTL weekend with an exclusive experience that includes access to a VIP lounge area with patio misters, direct sightlines to the stage, front-of-stage access, a private VIP bar offering premium beverages, complimentary lite bites, early entry into the festival, private VIP restrooms, and more!

Three-day general admission and VIP passes are available now to purchase from selectyourtickets.com.