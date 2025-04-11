Man jailed for Okanagan child sexual abuse in the 90s

Photo: File photo

Warning: This story involves descriptions of child sex assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A man convicted of sexually abusing a child over a period of five years was handed a 2.5-year jail sentence Thursday, despite maintaining his innocence.

Following trial last October, Justice Warren Milman convicted John Wannamaker, 58, of the sexual interference of a young girl between 1993 and 1998 in the Okanagan area. The victim., whose identity is protected under a publication ban, was between five and 10 years old at the time.

While a number of incidents were alleged by the Crown during trial, defence counsel Laura McPheeters argued during her sentencing submissions Friday that four incidents, involving masturbation with the young child, were proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Wannamaker continues to deny all the allegation that were made against him.

“He does maintain his innocence,” McPheeters said. “As such, he's unable to express remorse for having committed the offence.”

McPheeters was seeking a two-year conditional sentence that would have seen Wannamaker serve his sentence outside of jail under house-arrest conditions. For a sexual interference conviction, past court cases have set precedent that there needs to be rare and unique circumstances to result in a conditional sentence order.

McPheeters argued that Wannamaker's support of his wife, who's unable to work due to “serious lung issues,” should be considered a "unique circumstance."

“The person who is going to suffer the most if Mr. Wannamaker goes to jail is [his wife],” McPheeters said. “She's very, very fearful that she's going to become homeless and ill without the means to support herself.”

'Seen as a good person'

Born in Ontario, Wannamaker spent a large chunk of his life in B.C., but he now lives in Alberta with his wife of five years.

During sentencing, McPheeters pointed to a number of letters of support that had been written by Wannamaker's family and friends.

“Although the court has found that he's guilty of that, that's not the whole man,” McPheeter said. “He's seen as a good person by the other people in his life.”

But Crown prosecutor Catherine Gagnon proposed a jail sentence of between three and five years.

In her sentencing submissions, Gagnon noted that following trial, Justice Milman found Wannamaker had spied on the victim over a long period of time, by “looking through a hole,” although the Crown had not sought a criminal conviction for that allegation.

Justice Milman said this “other sexual conduct” had traumatized the victim.

Both Pheeters and Gagnon agreed that Wannamaker's “degree of physical interference” was on the lower end of the spectrum for sexual interference cases.

But in delivering his decision, Justice Milman referred to a landmark Supreme Court of Canada decision, R. v. Friesen, which cautioned judges against assuming there's a clear correlation between types of physical acts and the extent of harm caused, and urged judges to “recognize the potential for serious harm even where the degree of physical interference is less pronounced.”

While Justice Milman determined Wannamaker was a minimal risk to reoffend, and noted his incarceration would be “devastating” to his wife, he ultimately concluded that house arrest would not be appropriate.

“I am satisfied that with the mitigating factors present in this case, although not justifying a [conditional sentence order], would justify a custodial sentence at the lower end of the range,” Justice Milman said.

In addition to the 2.5-year jail sentence, Wannamaker will also fall under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for a period of 20 years.

Following sentencing, Wannamaker's wife gave him a tearful hug before he was taken into custody by a sheriff.