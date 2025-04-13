Kelowna MapleFest pours on the fun for 47th year of sweet celebrations

Photo: Deon Nel photography

The sweetest weekend of the year is back.

Kelowna MapleFest is returning for its 47th edition, bringing a mix of French-Canadian culture, maple-inspired treats, music, and family-friendly fun.

Presented by the Centre Culturel Francophone de l'Okanagan, this year’s MapleFest runs April 24 to 27, with events designed to celebrate community, culture, and of course, Canada’s iconic maple syrup.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m., with a special film screening of Je m’appelle Humain (Call Me Human).

The celebration continues on Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Family Day and the Rustic Market at Stuart Park.

The all-ages event features highlights including:

Traditional maple taffy on snow

Face painting, bouncy castles, and circus workshops

Live performances

French-Canadian fare like poutine, pea soup, and maple cotton candy

Water Street, from City Hall to the Kelowna Community Theatre, will be closed to traffic for the event. Admission is free.

MapleFest wraps up with a cozy Sugar Shack Brunch on Sunday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Guests can enjoy a traditional Québécois breakfast spread featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, baked beans, ham, and maple-infused dishes.

Tickets for the brunch are $20 to $25 for adults, and $10 for children under 7.

For full details and tickets, visit www.kelownamaplefest.com.