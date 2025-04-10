Top songwriters bring stories and songs to the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

A-list Nashville songwriters and Canadian music legends are joining forces this weekend for the return of 97 South Song Sessions, now entering its sixth season.

Taking place April 11 and 12 at two venues — Desert Star Estate in Naramata and O’Rourke Family Estate in Lake Country — this year’s concerts promise more than just music.

Styled after Nashville’s Bluebird Café, the event pairs acoustic performances with personal stories behind the songs, all set against the backdrop of B.C.’s Okanagan Valley.

Proceeds from the shows will benefit two charities: Penticton’s S.O.S. Medical Foundation and MusiCounts, a national Juno Awards-affiliated organization supporting music education across Canada.

This year’s lineup features top Nashville hitmakers Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, who collectively boast 17 No. 1 songs including Whiskey and You (Chris Stapleton), How Forever Feels (Kenny Chesney), Fast Cars and Freedom (Rascal Flatts), and The Impossible (Joe Nichols).

They will be joined by Canadian music icons Kim Mitchell and Marc Jordan.

“Since inception, 97 South Song Sessions has been about building community around the art and craft of songwriting and storytelling,” says 97 South’s co-founder Robert Ott.“

Extending this mission to give back to music education and the foundations of our local community is very gratifying.”

A limited number of tickets remain for the Lake Country event. The Naramata show is sold-out. More info here.