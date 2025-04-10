Cyclist, 77, dies after collision with truck in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

A cyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck in Kelowna Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highland Drive South and Lambly Place.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the scene, where the cyclist, 77, was found with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital but later succumbed to those injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highland Drive South, while the cyclist is believed to have been heading northbound on Lamby Place at the time of the collision.

The driver remained at the scene.

“It is not necessary for us to share any further information at this time, and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.