New cocktail bar Ask Pablo opens in former Orchard Room on Lawrence Avenue

Photo: Cindy White Ask Pablo opens April 10, 2025, at 269 Lawrence Avenue.

Empty spaces in downtown Kelowna continue to fill up as the weather improves.

The newest addition to the block on Lawrence Avenue between Water Street and Abbott Street is Ask Pablo. The cocktail bar and evening dining spot is owned by the people behind Humo Izakaya, which is just a hop, skip and a jump down the street.

Owner/operators Alex Perras and Kai Koroll also happen to be friends with Mack Davis and Zachary Chan of Kin and Folk, the Penticton restaurant which is opening a second location in Kelowna in the former Krafty Kitchen space, a couple of doors down from Ask Pablo.

Both Krafty and Orchard Room closed and were put up for sale by former Top Chef Canada competitor Chef Chris Shaften last year. Krafty had been a fixture at 281 Lawrence Avenue since 2014. Shafter said he was ready for a lifestyle change and would be focusing on his private chef business and teaching.

Kin and Folk hope to be open by this summer. Ask Pablo opens tonight.

The hours for the grand opening weekend are 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Perras says in the future they will be expanding to Sunday night service.

The interior of the intimate space has been restyled to what is billed as a “sumptuous and sexy night spot”. In the main dining room, there is plenty of seating around the bar or you can settle into cosy corduroy-covered banquets. A semi-private dining space includes dark blue/green walls dotted with photos and mementoes.

Chef James Holmes will be working under the guidance of executive chef Koroll. The menu of sharable snacks features flavours similar to what diners will be familiar with from Humo, including Wagyu beef tartare, smoked duck money bags and maitake crispy rice.

Ask Pablo does not accept reservations. “Our signage like our vibe is mysterious - just keep your eyes peeled for the flashing red light,” said Perras in a news release.