Kelowna city staff propose new measures to protect tenants facing gentrification

Photo: Gravity Architecture This Badke Road project is one of several where older apartments are being demolished for new developments.

Kelowna housing policy staff will bring forward a new set of tenant protection measures after council dismissed previous recommendations as “lacking substance.”

City council has asked staff to bring forward measures to assist and protect tenants facing eviction due to redevelopment.

A previous tenant relocation package presented a month ago was panned as being too vague, lacking structure and definitive guidelines.

The previous plan required developers to submit a tenant protection plan without specifics as to what that plan would have to contain.

The new plan being brought to council Monday contains more specific measures including financial considerations and a specific tenant protection plan.

Tenant protection measures would only apply to properties containing five or more rental homes and those redevelopments resulting in tenant rental agreements being terminated.

According to the recommendations developers would be required to submit a tenant protection plan which would be guided by a standardized terms of reference provided by the city.

Each plan would be required to include:

Information on how the applicant’s obligations under the Residential Tenancy Act are being met

Information on how the applicant’s obligations under the city’s new Tenant Protection Bylaw are being met

Information on any voluntary, additional proposals by the applicant respecting protection and relocation of tenants during redevelopment.

Financial compensation would include an equivalent of three months rent paid as either a lump sum at least 90 days prior to the end of tenancy or as free rent for the final three months.

This payment would not be required if the vacancy rate is above four per cent or the tenant agrees to be relocated to another unit which the property owner has ownership of and rent is not greater than 10 per cent of the tenant’s current rent.

“A vacancy rate between three and five per cent is considered healthy. It is expected that when the vacancy rate exceeds four per cent, there would be a broader array of rental options for relocating tenants with lower rents and greater ability to negotiate than when the vacancy rate is lower,” the report states.

The developer would also be required to pay $1,000 for moving expenses to be paid as a lump sum at least 90 days prior to the end of the tenancy.

Staff say prior to issuance of a building or demolition permit, the applicant would be required to submit a compliance report detailing all steps taken to comply with the requirements.

“The proposed approach aims to balance the needs of tenants and developers in Kelowna’s rapidly evolving housing market,” the staff report concludes, adding the city is seeking to "protect long-term residents from the negative impacts of displacement while ensuring that redevelopment projects can proceed.”

If council adopts the measures outlined by staff, necessary bylaw amendments would be brought forth at a future council meeting.