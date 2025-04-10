Field trip to the U.S. still on for Kelowna, as other districts shift gears

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools As school districts in other parts of Canada start cancelling U.S. field trips, the Okanagan's largest district is holding steady with their plans.

"Cancelling all field studies to the USA isn't something the district is considering right now as there is only one other USA field study scheduled for this school year; next week, a high school band expects to travel to Idaho to participate in a music festival," Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO said in an email statement.

"The school rigorously planned the trip to ensure safety and a smooth crossing, including working with the border crossing ahead of time to ensure international students on the trip will have all necessary documentation for entry/exit."

So far at least two Canadian school districts have suspended or cancelled trips over political uncertainty in the United States.

Surrey, B.C.'s largest school district, has put all its field trips down south on hold to prevent any "negative experiences at the border," while New Brunswick's largest French school district abruptly cancelled a high school band trip as a "precautionary decision."

Mark Pearmain, Surrey's district superintendent, said the city is "diverse" with many students from different backgrounds, including some who may not be Canadian citizens.

"Some of them might be here because their parents are temporary foreign workers, and it's a recognition that we just always want to make sure that our staff and our students are always safe," he said.

The district has about 40 to 60 international field trips each year, and about half of those go to the United States, some of them are sports-related, while others are dance competitions or musical events.

He said they don't want to see a scenario where a student or a staff member experiences trouble at the border.

Pearmain said they're suggesting teachers look for opportunities to explore "our amazing country," Canada, including "beautiful British Columbia."

Global Affairs Canada updated its advisory for those travelling to the United States last week, warning people that they may face “scrutiny” from border guards and there's a possibility of detention or that they could be denied entry.

The updated advisory notes that if people are denied entry to the United States, citizens could be held while awaiting deportation if they fail to meet entry exit requirements.

A Kelowna immigration lawyer told Castanet this week he's been very busy fielding calls from concerned travellers.

— With files from the Canadian Press