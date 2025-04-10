Cannabis use in substance recovery found to be helpful, says local study

Photo: UBC Okanagan FILE-Cannabis may help with addiction recovery.

Medically supervised cannabis use in residential recovery homes may support people trying to get over substance issues, according to a pilot study from UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

“Our findings suggest medical cannabis could play a meaningful role in reducing cravings and improving retention in recovery programs,” Dr. Zach Walsh, a psychology professor at UBC Okanagan and co-lead researcher, said in a media release.

“Participants clearly indicated benefits in managing both physical and psychological challenges during recovery.”

Those challenges include pain, anxiety, depression and sleep issues related to their recovery.

Users also reported reduced cravings for opioids and other harmful substances, improved pain management and enhanced mental health and sleep quality.

While there's some positive study also indicated the stigma surrounding cannabis use remains a significant barrier.

Staff interviews revealed a need for increased education and better integration into the cannabis treatment approach.

“Reducing stigma through targeted education for program staff is critical,” Dr. Florriann Fehr, co-lead researcher and nursing professor at Thompson Rivers University, said.

“Staff skepticism often comes from misunderstandings about cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment, highlighting a clear opportunity for improvement in recovery support.”

TRU is also planning the Medical Cannabis and Recovery forum on Saturday, April 26. The forum is open to the public, health-care professionals and researchers interested in cannabis and recovery solutions.