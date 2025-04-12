Kelowna’s senior slow pitch league swings back into action for 2025 season

Madison Reeve

Grab your glove and get ready to hit the diamond—Kelowna’s senior slow pitch league is back for another season and is welcoming new players for spring and summer 2025.

Castanet caught up with players at Cameron Park’s ball diamond as they prepared for another year of fun, fitness, and community.

Marnie McKay has been a part of the league for 10 years.

“You see 85-year-olds coming out here to play this. They are active. They’re not sitting at home going, ‘What do I do today?’ It's great,” she said.

Barrie Clift is 76 years old. He says he plays the game to stay young.

“I used to play a lot as a kid, then I got away from it for a while. I met some guys and they invited me out, and I’m really glad I’ve come out for the last few years. It's a great sport—good friendships,” he said.

Recruiting for the new season will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on April 22, April 24, and May 1 at Mission Sports Field.

The league is open to women aged 45 and up, and men aged 50 and up.

“We have two divisions,” McKay added. “We have our competitive, where they’re a little stronger, a little younger, and then we have the rec division, which everyone can play in.”

“I had never played ball in my life, so I took it up at 49. There are lots of people who have knee replacements, hip replacements, arthritis—you name it—they’re still playing,” said Suzie Vink.

Nelson Stoski moved to Kelowna 10 years ago and says the league has been a great place to make friends.

“That was one of the greatest benefits of joining the league here, because a lot of my friends now are ball players,” he said.

Registration is $135.

For more information, click here.