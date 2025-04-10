Hockey Helps the Homeless ready for community response

Photo: Contributed Hockey Helps the Homeless is back and calling on local players to hit the ice for a great cause.

Taking place May 22 at MNP Place, the tournament offers an opportunity to skate alongside NHL alumni while raising funds to support BGC Okanagan’s programs aimed at preventing youth homelessness.

This year’s tournament features former NHL player Shea Weber, Wade Redden, Brad May, and Rene Bourque are already confirmed to play.

Space is limited, and teams and individual spots are filling fast.

“This event is not just about hockey - it’s about giving local youth a better future,” Richelle Leckey, BGC Okanagan community engagement coordinator, said in a press release.

“Last year, the response from our community was incredible, and the funds raised had a direct impact on young people in need. We’re calling on local players, teams, and businesses to step up and make this year’s tournament an even bigger success.”

Participants will get to play in three hockey games with at least one former professional player per team, receive personalized jerseys and socks, enjoy a participant gift package and exclusive draft night reception. They will also get game-day food, beverages, merchandise and take part in exciting fundraising incentives.

Every dollar raised through HHTH Okanagan helps fund BGC Okanagan’s low-barrier services, including shelter diversion and Upstream Kelowna programs, ensuring youth in our community receive the support they need.

Businesses and individuals can sponsor a team or register to play, rallying employees, clients, friends, and family to lace up their skates for a meaningful cause. Sponsors receive premium recognition throughout the event, including signage, social media exposure, and digital advertising. Players can also register individually as free-agents.

“This tournament is a special way to bring people together and make a real difference,” Brent Peacock, partner at Peacock Sheridan Group, said.

“We encourage hockey lovers and businesses to get involved and help us raise funds for an important local cause.”

Hockey Helps the Homeless is a nationally registered charity that hosts one-day adult tournaments across 21 cities in Canada, where participants of all genders play alongside hockey greats while raising funds to combat homelessness.