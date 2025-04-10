Plans for new Parkinson Recreation Centre revealed as construction nears

The City of Kelowna is preparing to move a step closer to the start of construction of the new Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The next step is expected to take place Monday when city council is asked to approve a development permit for the $242.6 million recreation facility.

Highlights of the form and character application include a triple gymnasium, running track, fitness area and studios, aquatic facility, multi-purpose rooms, community teaching kitchen, library space and a child care centre.

“It will be surrounded by a redeveloped site including new and realigned parking lots, an active transportation network, new sports fields, pickleball courts, tennis courts, a multi-sport box, multi-use grass areas, playgrounds, restoration of Mill Creek, relocation of outdoor fitness equipment and a cultural gathering space,” staff state in its report for council.

The building itself will be split into two segments connected by a large “community living room” which serves as an indoor public gathering space.

Parking around the facility will include space for 725 vehicles with the primary access off Burtch Road and a secondary access from Spall.

Outside the Mill Creek riparian area, 309 new trees are proposed to be planted throughout the site.

Multi-use and pedestrian pathways will be provided throughout the site including connections to existing active transportation corridors and a new north-south connection through the park.

Should council approve the application as expected, only a building permit would be required before construction could begin.

It’s expected the new PRC could be open for use in 2027.