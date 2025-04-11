Kelowna Houseboat being assessed after concerns raised

Photo: Kathy Michaels The purple and pink houseboat bearing the name Free Spirit.

A houseboat listing in Okanagan Lake, at the outskirts of Kelowna's old Tolko site, is causing concerns among neighbours who say it's attracting some worrisome activity.

The purple and pink houseboat bearing the name Free Spirit has been in the area for a while.

When it was operational in 2023 it was moored on the lake, but in January 2024 it broke free during a deep freeze. Though a pile driving company attempted to re-secure it, it again drifted loose and on March 9, 2024, lodged against the log boom at the old Tolko mill site.

It has remained there since, damaged and recently attracting visitors via canoe, kayak and other makeshift boats.

RCMP confirmed they did get a complaint about the activity but said it's not being investigated for anything criminal in nature.

The City of Kelowna's bylaw services said that they have no files on the listing ship.

Transport Canada, however, is "aware and monitoring this vessel and has conducted an on-site assessment in October 2024."

"The outcome of the assessment will determine the subsequent actions," a representative of the federal agency said.

Any person who becomes aware of a possible wrecked, abandoned or hazardous vessel, should report it to the Canadian Coast Guard at 1-800-889-8852.

"If there is a threat of pollution from a vessel, or if the vessel presents a hazard as defined by the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act (WAHVA), the Canadian Coast Guard takes the lead in addressing the threat, spill, or hazard," Transport Canada said.

"Transport Canada then investigates whether the vessel is abandoned or dilapidated, including attempts to locate the owner, who is responsible for compliance with the WAHVA."