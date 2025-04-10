'These people are truly amazing': Praise for Lake Country firefighters

A woman who lives in Lake Country is praising local firefighters.

Laura Murphy took to social media to thank Lake Country Fire & Rescue for their quick response and action to extinguish a fire in her detached garage on Wednesday morning.

“I want to give a huge shout-out to our local firefighters! I had a garage fire this morning and their response was quick and efficient and man, are those people brave. The situation could have been so, so much worse and it wasn’t because of the quick work of the lake country fire department. I can’t thank them enough!” she wrote.

Photos she shared show flames shooting from the roof of the garage before firefighters knocked down the blaze.

Murphy says the first broke out around 11 to 11:15 a.m. at her family’s home on Deldor Road.

The garage was full of tools, fishing gear a pool table and other possessions, but the hardest things to lose were cherished items that belonged to their late parents. She credits the firefighters for preventing the flames from spreading to her house or her neighbours.

“Because of their hard and dangerous work, our house was spared and also the neighbor’s. After the blaze was contained, they were all so compassionate and helpful, explaining the next steps and answering all the questions we had. It really made the loss of our building and all the treasured possessions and memories easier to bear,” she said.

Murphy is also thanking her neighbour for spotting the flames, alerting her and calling 911.

The fire department stayed on site for quite a while and came back every few hours to ensure there were no flare-ups. They also brought the family smoke detectors to install in their home.

“These people are truly amazing, and we are grateful,” Murphy adds.