Kelowna Karting operator seeking liquor licence

Photo: Kelowna Karting

Kelowna Karting is looking to expand its operation once again.

Shortly after adding virtual reality to its facility, owners are now applying to the city and the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a liquor primary licence.

The licence, if approved by the province, would cover a portion of the upstairs mezzanine and one room on the main floor.

The upstairs area would have capacity for 99 people while the downstairs room would have a 28 person capacity.

Food service would also be available.

Since the entertainment facility features go-kart racing, those patrons wishing to purchase alcohol would get a stamp meaning they are no longer able to drive a go-kart in the facility.

They are proposing operating hours of 10 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.

Staff will review the application before it is forwarded to council for comment.

Should council give its approval the application would be forwarded to the LCRB for final approval and licensing.