Young Kelowna entrepreneur turns passion for dog agility into thriving business

Madison Reeve

A young entrepreneur with a lifelong love of dogs is making waves in the world of canine agility, transforming her passion into a successful business.

Meghan Turton, 24, is the owner and operator of Jazzed Up Dog Training, a Kelowna-based company she launched just over three years ago. Located along Todd Road in East Kelowna, the facility offers both indoor and outdoor training, attracting clients from across the Okanagan.

Turton began competing in dog agility at the age of 11 and has never looked back.

“It’s a nice connection working with them and it's fun to see how their brains work and what we can get them doing,” Turton said. “Problem solving with how to work with them and just building that confidence in them.”

Turton teaches several agility classes while also traveling the globe to compete with her own dogs.

Turton, who has Asperger's, has not let it hold her back. Her family believes it’s part of what makes her so uniquely skilled.

“The thing about Asperger's is they have superpowers in some things, and dog training and dog agility is her superpower and her passion,” said her mother, Cindy Turton. “And so it has been really, really good for her.”

In addition to training dogs, Turton places a strong emphasis on educating dog owners.

“We have them [come] as far as Penticton, Summerland, West Kelowna, all the way through Lake Country,” Cindy Turton added

As Jazzed Up Dog Training continues to grow, Turton remains focused on helping both pets and their people build confidence, connection, and joy — one jump at a time.