'Too many thieves': Group of homeless men living rough say they don't want to live in tent city

Rob Gibson

A group of homeless men living on Mill Creek near Sexsmith Road have been given an eviction notice from the City of Kelowna's bylaw team, but they have no interest in moving into tent city near downtown Kelowna.

Joel Laferriere, 37, and another man have been camping in the area near Sexsmtih Road for months now. Another man, who identified himself as 'Roscoe,' is 53 and has been living there for a year-and-a-half.

After a recent visit from the fire department, and then bylaw, they've been told to move.

"It was raining. We were cold. Someone lit a fire," Laferriere said.

Neither have any interest living in the tent city along the rail trail at Weddel Place, the designated camping zone for Kelowna's homeless.

"Too many thieves. They're all drug addicts, I don't really do drugs," Roscoe said.

Laferriere says he also doesn't use drugs and is afraid of what would happen to him in a shelter or low-barrier housing, or a wet house.

"If you want to go somewhere where they're constantly doing drugs and basically be around it 24/7 —

Some homeless people just don't want that life," Laferriere said. "Everybody thinks that's what we're all about, and it's not."

Laferriere says he was evicted from an illegal basement suite in Rutland a year ago and he's been on the streets ever since.

"I don't want to be around an environment that promotes being allowed to do drugs. From my understanding, these wet houses, you can go to the office and get drug supplies and go back to your room and just get high all day," Laferriere said.

"That doesn't seem like a solution. That seems like a more of a problem."

Laferriere he and the others in the Sexsmith Road encampment were given 48 hours to move.

"This is exactly why people stay hidden and don’t seek help. At first, the authorities seemed nice, but now we’re faced with losing everything, and we’ve been given no alternative safe place to go."

He says city bylaw have told them to move into tent city, but he's not sure he will even be accepted. Changes made last month cap the total number of tent city spaces to 60. Those spaces are given out based on an unknown criteria. Everyone else must pack up and leave tent city every morning.

"We might get accepted," Laferriere said.

"But in the meantime, we can sit outside where the people that haven't been accepted and don't qualify to get in. You have to qualify to be homeless enough to get inside tent city."

"We don’t know who decides that, what the rules are, or how we’re supposed to 'qualify.' That kind of gatekeeping doesn’t align with what the city claims it’s offering the homeless population."

As of April 4, the city's community safety director, Kevin Mead say there were 44 permanent sites occupied in the full-time sheltering zone at tent city, leaving 16 spots still available out of a total of 60. At the time, while there were open spaces, there were still some homeless residents being told to pack up each morning.

City of Kelowna bylaw services manager, Nick Bonnett, tells Castanet bylaw services has received numerous complaints about this particular area.

"Our officers have been responding in collaboration with community partners.

As you can imagine, it is an environmentally sensitive area for a person to be camping and so any fire complaints are taken seriously by first responders," says Bonnett.

Tent city on the rail trail is the only approved outdoor sheltering area in Kelowna city limits.

"Many organizations support outreach, housing and casework in Kelowna. To speak with someone regarding housing options, we recommend connecting with staff at Metro Central," Bonnett says.