Photo: Cindy White

Ellis Street is closed in front of BNA Brewing Co. in Kelowna due to a minor fire call.

Firefighters are now wrapping up at the incident after running hoses into the restaurant.

A firefighter at the scene says a BNA staff member noticed heat emanating from a wall in the building and called 911. Crews arrived and doused the apparent blaze.

There is no smoke and no damage visible to BNA.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews clear the scene.