Population growth estimates for Kelowna scaled back

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

The City of Kelowna is expected to continue to be one of the fastest-growing regions in Canada over the next 15 years.

But the pace of that growth is expected to be less than originally forecast.

According to the latest figures released by BC Stats, the estimated 2041 population has been revised to 212,000.

The previous estimate was 232,000.

In a report for Monday’s city council meeting, long range planning manager Robert Miles says the city forecasts the need for 45,000 new housing units between 2021 and 2041 to meet that original anticipated growth - more than 20,000 more than was anticipated in the 2040 Official Community Plan.

However, despite the lower expected growth, Miles says an update to the city’s OCP due by the end of the year will still include the 45,000 unit number.

“The 2025 OCP update must be based on the higher growth projection to align with what was projected in the interim HNA (Housing Needs Assessment),” Miles wrote in his report.

“If higher population growth is not achieved during that period, it will mean there will be additional capacity for housing beyond the 2041 timeframe.”

According to the report, 73 per cent of anticipated growth was within the urban centres and surrounding core area, however the updated scenario more evenly distributes that growth in the city.

This is due to significant development within the core area such as redevelopment of the north end, the mill site development and the Burtch/Harvey redevelopment plan.

An updated mix of new housing suggests 65 per cent of all new units will comprise of apartments with 35 per cent consisting of ground-oriented housing.

“Most housing units will be situated within urban centres and the core area whereas most ground-oriented units will be located in the core area and suburban growth strategy districts.”

Miles says over the coming months staff will compile a series of updates to meet requirements set out by the province for updates to the Official Community Plan.