Work set to begin next week on replacement of KLO Bridge, new roundabout

Photo: Cindy White Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 14, 2025 on replacement of the KLO Bridge over Mission Creek in Kelowna.

Drivers are being warned to expect more slowdowns along KLO Road between Leader Road and Hall Road starting next week.

Work is set to begin on the replacement of the KLO Bridge and the installation of a new roundabout at KLO Road and Spiers Road.

“Two lanes of traffic will be maintained along KLO Road routing across the old bridge while the new bridge is constructed upstream,” said the City of Kelowna. “There will be times where single lane alternating traffic will be required to facilitate construction.”

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and expect delays or to plan an alternate route during the construction. The city says intermittent closures of the Mission Creek Greenway may be required and users will be detoured south towards Leader Road and redirected around the project site.

“The KLO Bridge is nearing the end of its service life and needs replacement due to ageing infrastructure, low bridge height, in-stream concrete piers, limited pedestrian and cycling facilities, safety concerns at the Mission Greenway trail crossing, and the challenging intersection at Spiers Road and KLO Road,” said the city.

A new 35-metre clear span bridge over Mission Creek will be installed at a higher elevation to accommodate flood flows and allow safe passage for Greenway users.

Crews will be working Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. but work could occur outside of those hours, including evenings, weekends and overnight to minimize the impact on nearby residents.

Drivers are asked to watch out for safety personnel and obey all signage.

The KLO Bridge replacement and roundabout improvement project is being funded in partnership between the City of Kelowna, the federal government through the Canada Community Building Fund administered by UBCM, and the Province of BC through the Growing Communities Fund and the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program.

The total cost of the project is $23 million and it is slated for completion in the fall of 2026.