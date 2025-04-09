Westside Road remains open to one lane alternating traffic

Photo: Contributed The Westside Road landslide is being managed by MOTI.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre announced Wednesday it will no longer be involved in the Westside Road landslide.

"The site of the landslide continues to be managed by the Ministry of Transportation," the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a media release.

"Additional information on freshet conditions and activities will be reported through the local jurisdictions unless a new emergency situation requires the EOC to activate."

Westside Road remains at single lane alternating traffic due to a landslide. Drivers are asked to watch for crews and signs directing traffic.

A timeline for full re-opening has not been made available but a significant amount of debris has to be cleared.

The Ministry of Transportation said the debris field measured at approximately 50 metres in width and two metres in depth when the slide first came down.

There's also a search underway for a missing person. On Monday, April 7, West Kelowna RCMP said they were opening a missing person investigation for an individual last seen in the area of the slide, in cooperation with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. An update on that has yet to be made.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan advised residents near burned areas Monday to familiarize themselves with waterways near their property.

"This includes monitoring and removing any materials collecting in culverts in front of their property to help reduce pooling and potential localized flooding," said the RDCO, sharing a video on the issue.