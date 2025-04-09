Wildfire fuel mitigation underway on Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna

Cindy White

The sound of chainsaws is ringing out on Dilworth’s Mountain in Kelowna this week.

Contractors hired by the City Of Kelowna are busy conducting fuel mitigation to protect nearby homes in the case of a wildfire.

“We have a crew from Cabin Operations using chainsaws to complete wildfire risk reduction treatments. They are doing understory thinning, pruning surface removal and we will be doing some tree falling too, at later stages,” explains Reece Allingham with Deering Forest Management.

He says the goal is to reduce wildfire risk by removing enough fuels to keep any potential wildfire on the ground and out of the tree canopy. That includes the removal of small conifers that can act like ladders carrying flame up into the taller trees.

Crews are watching out for wildlife while they work. City staff have been conducting bird sweeps in the area.

“We’ve identified several active nests,” said Allingham. “We’re in the active bird nesting window right now and so for those nests we identify we create a buffer where we don’t around that feature to protect those nests.”

The city had planned for some controlled burns of debris on Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain this year but most of that will be put off until the fall. Allingham says while it’s technically still open burning season, the region continues to recover from drought conditions in recent years.

Not far from the trail leading to where the crews are working, many homes are surrounded by cedar and juniper hedges. While they are popular for privacy and sound buffers recent fires have shown that they also pose a significant danger. Allingham points to what happened during the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire.

“Where there was a lot of spotting of embers instead of the head of the fire causing the issues. From what I saw working on that fire and talking to structural firefighters that were on ground zero, that was the biggest issue – embers igniting flammable conifer shrubs, like cedars next to houses.”

If you want to get rid of flammable on your property, applications are now being accepted for the City Of Kelowna FireSmart Community Chipping Program.

Allingham says fuel mitigation on Dilworth Mountain is expected to continue for approximately a month.