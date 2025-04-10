Kelowna making no plans for second crossing over Okanagan Lake

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says it will not make any provisions for the possibility of a future second crossing over Okanagan Lake as part of its north end plan.

The idea of a second crossing has been a topic of conversation since the new William R. Bennett Bridge opened in 2008.

In 2014, then Transportation Minister Todd Stone suggested a second crossing could be just eight years away, however a decade later, a new government transportation study nixed any future plans for a second crossing.

Tuesday night as city council adopted provisions of the north end redevelopment plan, staff reiterated the plan does not include the possibility of a future crossing.

Long range planning manager Robert Miles reiterated the province is exploring opportunities to maximize the people moving capacity of the current bridge instead.

“With that in mind, staff is not in a position to pre-suppose what a potential second crossing could look like, where it would be located and what the land needs would be,” said Miles.

“If the province were to approach the city in the future and indicate there was interest in exploring this, we would work with them to identify locations and options.

“Regardless of where any crossing would be located, there would be significant considerations for our Official Community Plan.”

The north end plan, which encompasses the area north of Clement Avenue and west of Gordon Drive, excluding the former Tolko mill site, was unanimously adopted by council Tuesday evening.

Council also supported amendments to the Official Community Plan to align with policies within the plan.

While some members of the public brought up some concerns, Miles reminded everyone the plan is expected to be built out over the next 30 years, and those issues will be addressed over time as the area builds out.

The final plan for the Tolko property is expected to come to council later this year.